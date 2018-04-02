Apple Crop Suffers

This has caused some orchards to stay closed this fall.

St. Peter's market in Waverly is open. However, they said the crop they have is not the quality they usually like to sell. This is due to the first freeze of the year and the dry summer wiping out certain varieties of apples such as Galas.

Other varieties like Jonathan and Granny Smith apples are available for sale this fall.

The MU Extenuation said central and southern Missouri were hit harder by the freeze than northern Missouri.

"It varies a little bit by variety. Some orchards may have a little bit of a crop here and some may have a little bit there," said James Quinn, an extension horticulture specialist.

Quinn said he suggests calling orchards before making the drive to make sure they are open for business this fall.