Applications Accepted for Missouri Appeals Court

JEFFERSON CITY (AP) - A seat on the Missouri Court of Appeals' Eastern District will become vacant later this year with the retirement of Judge Kenneth Romines.

Missouri judicial officials say Romines plans to retire in August, under the Missouri Constitution's mandate that judges retire at age 70. Romines has been a circuit and appellate judge for 25 years.

Applications for the Court of Appeals position are being accepted through May 11. Missourians may also submit nominations.

A special commission will screen the candidates and forward the names of three finalists to the governor, who will make the appointment.