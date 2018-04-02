Appreciation day held to honor military, public service members

COLUMBIA — May 1st is now recognized by the U.S. Senate as Silver Star Service Banner Day, to honor those in the military who were injured or fell ill while serving.

The Senate unanimously approved a resolution on April 22 by Missouri Sens. Roy Blunt and Claire McCaskill which designated May 1st as this day.

"Our military men and women put their lives on the line to defend our nation, and many have done so at tremendous personal cost to them and their families," Blunt said in a press release.

McCaskill added the day is meant to be another reminder to honor the heroes who have put their lives on the line.

Victory Baptist Church held an appreciation service and lunch for all service members, including those who do a public service for the community.

"We like to get the kids used to seeing all the firemen and police in case you have an emergency," Gary Crumly, pastor of Victory Baptist Church said. "You don't want them to be afraid of them and we do it just to appreciate all the work that they do. They risk their lives everyday for us and we just want to show them that we care and appreciate that they do that."

Members of the Boone County Fire Protection District, Missouri State Highway Patrol, CERT, and Boone Hospital EMTs showed kids and community members inside their vehicles and gave a presentation about what they do on a daily basis.

Another member of Victory Baptist Church, Rick Parks, said it's important for kids and community members to get to know public service members, because they are an important and active part of the community.

Though the event was not specifically for military members, Parks said the church does hold appreciation services for veterans on other days.