April economic report suggests slow growth ahead in Midwest

By: The Associated Press

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) - A new monthly survey report said April results suggest that slow economic growth remains ahead for nine Midwestern and Plains states.

The survey report issued Friday says the overall Mid-America Business Conditions Index rose to 52.7 from 51.4 in March.

Creighton University economist Ernie Goss oversees the survey, and he said rising economic expectations from nonenergy firms, resulting from lower energy prices, "more than offset economic pessimism stemming from weakness in firms directly tied to energy."

The survey results from supply managers are compiled into a collection of indexes ranging from zero to 100. Survey organizers said any score above 50 suggests economic growth, while a score below that suggests decline.

The survey covers Arkansas, Iowa, Kansas, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, North Dakota, Oklahoma and South Dakota.