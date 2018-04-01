Arcade Manager Sells Drugs to Customers

CAPE GIRARDEAU (AP) - A 25-year-old video game arcade manager in is accused of selling cocaine and marijuana at the arcade in the Southeast Missouri town of Cape Girardeau. The Southeast Missourian reports today that police arrested James Walker. He is charged with two felony counts of possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute. He faces a maximum prison sentence of 30 years. Police say Walker took them to a back office in the arcade where he showed them small bags of marijuana and powder cocaine. There was also a digital scale and 223 dollars in cash.