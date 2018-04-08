Arch Stock Hits Record High

The nation's second-biggest coal producer reports net income of nearly $19 million for the third quarter, up 75% from the same time last year. Arch's stock price is up $4.79 per share today, trading around $76 per share on the New York Stock Exchange. Coal prices are high because power plants have unusually small amounts of coal on hand as they enter into the cold winter months. Analysts say utility companies are driving up prices as they try to buy more coal reserves.