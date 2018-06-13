Archaeology Road Show in Mo. this Month
JEFFERSON CITY - Members of the Missouri Archaeology Society will be on hand later this month to help residents identify
any archaeological artifacts they might have.
The state Department of Natural Resources says the Artifact Road Show is scheduled for Sept. 25 at Van Meter State Park near Miami in north-central Missouri. The free event is in recognition of September as Missouri Archaeology Month. The road show will be held at Missouri's American Indian Cultural Center in the park.
The department says the society members will help identify artifacts or other archaeological objects. Pieces of collections from Archaeology Society members will also be on display. The department says buying and selling artifacts is not
permitted.
