Archdiocese Turns Over Names of Accused Priests

ST. LOUIS (AP) - The Archdiocese of St. Louis has turned over names of priests accused of sexually abusing minors over a 20-year period, though the names will not be made public.

The Missouri Supreme Court ruled last week that the archdiocese must release the names of more than 100 church employees accused of abuse. The list is under seal and available only to the judge who granted the order and attorneys involved in litigation.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported Monday that the names were turned over, but said it was unclear how many names were released.

The disclosure is part of 2011 lawsuit filed on behalf of a then-19-year-old woman who claimed abuse by since-defrocked Rev. Joseph Ross, starting when she was 5 at St. Cronan's parish.