Archive Partnership Formed for Southwest Missouri Records

SPRINGFIELD (AP) -- Missouri State University is working with the secretary of state's office to preserve historic records from the southwestern part of the state.

The partnership calls for staff from the Missouri State Archives to work with college students to clean, repair, arrange and index local government records from the 1800s.

The program will start with records from the circuit court in Barry County that are provided through the secretary of state's office. Materials include interactions with American Indians, property rights, slavery and cultural issues tied to the Civil War.

The secretary of state's office has a similar program with Truman State University focused on county records in northeastern Missouri.