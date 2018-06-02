Area High Schools Win Regional Battle of the Belt Awards

COLE COUNTY - Students at Calvary Lutheran High School in Jefferson City and Glascow High School have something to brag about. Calvary Lutheran had the highest seat belt use rate among students in mid-Missouri in the 2012 Battle of the Belt competition. Meanwhile, students at Glascow High School reported the highest overall seat belt usage rate increase of 51 percent.

During the competition, teens participate in an impromptu observational safety belt survey conducted before and after an education blitz to encourage in seat belt use among teens. In the mid-Missouri area, 100 percent of Calvary Lutheran High School students were using their seat belts during the second survey period. That's the highest reported use among the 38 mid-Missouri high schools that participated in the program.

The Battle of the Belt is a competition among Missouri high schools to increase seat belt usage among teens. The Missouri Coalition for Roadway Safety and American Family Insurance sponsor the program.

For more information about the Battle of the Belt program or other traffic safety programs, log onto http://www.savemolives.com/ or call 1-888-275-6636.