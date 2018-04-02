Area superintendents to gather and discuss educational system

FULTON - Area superintendents will speak at a panel at the Callaway County Democratic Club meeting on Monday.

The superintendents are expected to discuss the educational system and how legislative changes could affect schools in Callaway County. Superintendents from Fulton, South Callaway, North Callaway, Jefferson City (Holts Summit) and New Bloomfield will attend.

"It’s great that we have administrators in our school system that take time out to visit with people," said Lee Fritz, Callaway County Democratic Club President.

Fritz said discussion topics include charter schools, school funding and any other challenges the schools may be facing. He said the panel is important because not many people are familiar with charter schools.

“We need to ask questions, we need to be more informed," Fritz said.

This is the club's first superintendent panel. Fritz said the panel was suggested at a recent meeting.

The superintendents will be available for questions after the panel discussion.

The meeting will be held at 600 Commons Drive in Fulton at 7 p.m. It is free and open to the public.