Area Wide Drug Sweep

Several Police and Sheriff Departments in mid-Missouri began searching for people with drug ties. Linn County Associated Circuit Judge James P. Williams signed eight arrest warrants prepared by Linn County Prosecuting Attorney Tracy Carlson. Those warrants include Bruce J. Packham, Cecelia L. Spath, Davey D. McKay, Kermit C. Walker, Robert P. Lewis, and Bobby R. Waddle of Brookfield. Terry J. Dykes of Milan and Nick L. Lambert of Marceline are also included in the search. A house of interest on the 1000 block of Countryside Drive in Brookfield had been searched, and police found marijuana, crack cocaine, and other drug paraphernalia.