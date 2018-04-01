Ark. Man Sentenced for Defrauding Wal-Mart

KANSAS CITY (AP) - A southern Arkansas man has been sentenced in Missouri for a $257,000 fraud scheme that involved switching bar codes on items at Wal-Mart stores and selling the merchandise on eBay.

The U.S. Attorney's office says 35-year-old Carlton Newsome, of Smackover, Ark., was sentenced Monday in Kansas City to 30 months in prison without parole.

U.S. District Judge Dean Whipple also ordered Newsome to pay Wal-Mart about $257,000 in restitution, and to stay out of Wal-Mart stores for three years after leaving prison.

Newsome pleaded guilty in March.

He admitted going into Wal-Mart stores in several states from late December 2004 to July 2008 and putting bar codes from inexpensive embroidery machines on more costly machines. He then bought the expensive machines at the lower prices and sold them on eBay.