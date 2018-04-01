Ark. State Police Won't Probe 107-Year-Old's Death

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. - Arkansas State Police said it won't investigate the shooting death of a 107-year-old Arkansas man who was killed in a standoff with officers last weekend.

State Police Spokesman Bill Sadler said Thursday the department has declined a request by the Jefferson County prosecutor to investigate the incident surrounding the death of Monroe Isadore in Pine Bluff on Saturday. Pine Bluff police say Isadore opened fire on officers who returned fire, killing him.

State Police declined Jefferson County Prosecutor Kyle Hunter's request for an investigation in a letter dated Wednesday.

Authorities have said they tried using a camera, negotiating tactics and gas before shooting Isadore. But the shooting has prompted questions from residents and some city leaders.