Arkansas Fans React To New Head Coach

FAYETTEVILLE, AR- Razorback fans poured into Bud Walton Arena to see their new head coach Mike Anderson speak at a press conference Saturday. One official estimated around 8,000 people filled one half of the arena. Fans cheered and chanted "Woo Pig Sooie" throughout the press conference. The hog wild fans anticipated the return of Mike Anderson and were excited to have him "home".

Jordan Gay, a Razorback male cheerleader said, "I think there is a lot of anticipation."

"We're all really excited for a great season," cheerleader Jordan Kaufman said.

Blain DeHosse, a fan said, "Very, very excited."

And when fans were asked if they felt bad for Mizzou Penny Chanler said, "No, it's our fortune."

But DeHosse said, "I hope you find a good one and I hope he sticks around and I hope you have success but I'm glad to have Mike Anderson."

Razorback fans are ready to get back to 40 minutes of hell.

