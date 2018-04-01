Arkansas Seeks Second Straight Win Against Tigers

By: The Associated Press

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (AP) - Arkansas will attempt to climb back into the Southeastern Conference race when it hosts Missouri on Tuesday night.

The Razorbacks (13-6, 2-4 SEC) have won 25 of their last 26 games in Bud Walton Arena, and they are coming off a win over Auburn on Saturday night.

Junior Ky Madden had a career-high 24 points in the win for Arkansas, which leads the SEC with an average of 82.9 points per game. Saturday's win helped snap a stretch of four losses in five games.

Missouri, which defeated South Carolina at home on Saturday, is led by junior guard Jabari Brown's 19.5 points per game.

Arkansas coach Mike Anderson left the Tigers (15-4, 3-3) to join the Razorbacks following the 2010-11 season.