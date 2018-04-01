Armah Earns AMC Player of the Week Honors

ST. LOUIS -- After picking up his second double-double (20 pts/10 reb) of the season in the William Woods University men's basketball team's 77-60 win over Harris-Stowe on Saturday, Daniel Armah was named the American Midwest Conference Men's Basketball Player of the Week for the week ending January 6, 2013. It is the first career accolade for Armah.

Since returning at semester, Armah has given the Owls needed depth in the post, averaging one rebound shy of a double-double since his return, with 15.0 pts and 9.0 rebounds in four appearances. He helped the Owls to their first-ever 2-0 start in AMC history, averaging 14 points and 7.5 rebounds in back-to-back wins over Benedictine University at Springfield and Harris-Stowe last week.

He posted a double-double (20 pts/17 reb) in his regular-season debut against Culver-Stockton College in the Cougars vs. Cancer Classic, after posting a double-double (11 pts/14 reb) in WWU's exhibition loss to NCAA Division II foe Central Missouri.

The Owls battle Hannibal-LaGrange on Thursday night in a 7:30 p.m. tipoff.