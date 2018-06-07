Armed demonstrators stroll through St. Louis

3 years 7 months 1 week ago Saturday, October 25 2014 Oct 25, 2014 Saturday, October 25, 2014 4:32:24 PM CDT October 25, 2014 in News
By: Associated Press

ST. LOUIS (AP) - Armed demonstrators have taken to the streets in St. Louis to assert their right to openly carry firearms.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that about 40 people participated in Saturday's demonstration. They carried pistols in holsters and had long guns slung from their shoulders as they walked from a park to the Gateway Arch. Counter-protesters met them along the way.

The demonstration comes after voters in August passed a state constitutional amendment strengthening the right to own firearms. The Missouri legislature passed a separate law that effectively removes municipal bans on openly carrying weapons.

The combination appears to make it legal for anyone with a concealed weapons permit to carry a weapon openly as well.

Mayor Francis Slay called the armed stroll a "scene out of a bad western."

 

