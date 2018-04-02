Armed man killed by police in Missouri during confrontation

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Kansas City, Missouri, police say a man armed with a firearm was fatally shot by police after pointing the weapon at officers.

Authorities say officers who responded Friday to a reported domestic dispute confronted the armed man who matched the suspect's description.

Police say officers tried to negotiate with the man to drop his gun, but the suspect eventually pointed his gun at police and was shot.

The man later died at a hospital.

His name was not immediately released.

None of the officers was injured.