Armed man robs Columbia Sonic restaurant

COLUMBIA - The Columbia Police Department was looking for a suspect after an armed robbery early Wednesday morning at Sonic on Paris Road.

At 12:03 a.m., officers were dispatched to the Sonic Restaurant at 2210 Paris Rd.

Officer Latisha Stroer said an investigation revealed a man armed with a handgun went into the store as it was closing and demanded money from the manager. Stroer said the suspect fled on foot, heading southeast with an undisclosed amount of money.

No one was injured, according to Stroer. A K9 track recovered some items from the robbery and some of the stolen money.

The Columbia Police Department asked anyone with information to contact them or call Crime Stoppers at 875-TIPS to remain anonymous.