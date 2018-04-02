Armed Robber Flees Scene of Dogwood Trucks Stop

COOPER COUNTY - Deputies are investigating an armed robbery at a truck stop along I-70, according to the Cooper County Sheriff's Office.

Shortly before 7:30 p.m., the suspect went to the Dogwood Truck Stop at the junction of I-70 and Highway 135. He was wearing a ski mask at the time, and threatened the attendant and forced her to open the cash register.The man fled with a small amount of cash before deputies responded.

Any witnesses are encouraged to call the Cooper County Sheriff's Office at (660) 882-2771.

