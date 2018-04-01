Armed Robbers Strike Near Ballpark Village

By: The Associated Press

ST. LOUIS (AP) - St. Louis police are investigating a pair of armed robberies early Monday morning, including one near Ballpark Village.

Four suspects wearing bandannas and carrying guns held up an undisclosed number of victims near the downtown St. Louis tourist attraction just after midnight.

The same group of men, riding in a red Chevy Blazer with temporary Illinois license tags, then committed a second robbery minutes later in the 2000 block of Delmar Boulevard, which is about 15 blocks away.