Armed robbery at Columbia convenience store
COLUMBIA - Police are investigating an armed robbery at a Break Time convenience store early Friday morning.
Officers responded to a robbery call at 1:14 a.m. on 2709 East Broadway.
The suspect, who apparently pulled out a gun during the robbery, ran away on foot with money from the store; officers tried to find him using a K9 unit, but were unsuccessful.
The investigation is ongoing.
