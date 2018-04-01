Armed Robbery at Columbia US Cellular Store

COLUMBIA - A US Cellular Store on Grindstone Parkway in south Columbia was robbed just after 6 p.m. Monday.

According to police, two disguised men, one of whom was armed with a handgun, entered the store and took cellphones and an undisclosed amount of money.

The suspects fled the scene on foot before police could arrive. No one was injured during the robbery.

Police say the investigation into the crime is ongoing.