Armed Robbery at Motel 6 in Columbia

COLUMBIA - A worker at the Motel 6 in Columbia at I-70 Dr. SE confirmed an armed robber approached him around 4:30 a.m. Monday demanding money.

The victim said he was working at the front desk when a masked man walked in and pulled a gun on him demanding money. He said nothing came out of the man's gun, and there was no money to give the robber.

He said Columbia Police responded and searched the area, and have security video of the incident to look through.