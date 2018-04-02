Army Corps Works to Prevent Flooding

JEFFERSON CITY - Missouri senators Roy Blunt and Claire McCaskill continue to push for legislative solutions Friday that would help the repairing and rebuilding process of dozens of levees along the Missouri river that were damaged.

Blunt and McCaskill attached an amendment to the Water and Energy Appropriations Bill that is currently sitting idol in the upper chamber. The amendment might move the levee rebuilding process along a little quicker.

One of the amendments would waive environmental impact surveys and other measures where levees are being rebuilt exactly to their pre-flood conditions.

Blunt said having to redo these studies would be costly and redundant. He says it might even prevent some levees from being rebuilt in time for the next years flood season.



As of right now, the Army Corps of Engineers has only secured full funding for a handle of the levees damaged due to last years flooding.

While rebuilding these levees are an important step in preventing flooding this year, the Army Corps of Engineers did pledge to forgo the annual spring rise.

The spring rise is a way to artificially raise water levels upstream for recreational and wildlife habitat purposes.

As of right now, the Corps continues to pump water out of the lowest dam that is along the river at twice the normal rate for this time of year.

They hope that these efforts will lower the water levels before the winter.