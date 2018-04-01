Army Expects Full Breach of Missouri River levee

HAMBURG, Iowa (AP) - The Army Corps of Engineers is constructing a secondary flood barrier to protect a small Iowa town should a faltering Missouri River levee give way downriver in Missouri, as expected.

The corps said Monday that 22 half-ton sandbags dropped by helicopter have temporarily fortified a partially-breached section of levee 5 miles southwest of Hamburg, Iowa.

About half the town's roughly 1,100 residents were ordered

Sunday to leave their homes within 24 hours because of the threat of flooding.

The Army Corps says it expects the river to fully breach the levee as it continues to rise over the coming days. It is building a secondary floodwall south of Hamburg to try to stave off major flooding in the event of a full breach.