Arraignment set for man in Ferguson police shooting
CLAYTON (AP) - The man accused of shooting two police officers during a protest in Ferguson is slated to appear in court.
Twenty-year-old Jeffrey L. Williams is scheduled to be arraigned Wednesday on charges of felony assault, armed criminal action and a weapons offense.
Williams is accused of wounding a St. Louis County officer and a Webster Groves officer on March 12 during an early morning rally sparked by the resignation of Ferguson's police chief. Both officers survived.
Prosecutors say Williams told investigators he fired a gun but was aiming at someone else. Williams' attorney has countered that Williams was beaten by police into wrongly confessing, an allegation police deny.
Williams is jailed on $300,000 cash bond.
