Arraignment set for man in Ferguson police shooting

By: Jim Salter, The Associated Press

CLAYTON (AP) - The man accused of shooting two police officers during a protest in Ferguson is slated to appear in court.

Twenty-year-old Jeffrey L. Williams is scheduled to be arraigned Wednesday on charges of felony assault, armed criminal action and a weapons offense.

Williams is accused of wounding a St. Louis County officer and a Webster Groves officer on March 12 during an early morning rally sparked by the resignation of Ferguson's police chief. Both officers survived.

Prosecutors say Williams told investigators he fired a gun but was aiming at someone else. Williams' attorney has countered that Williams was beaten by police into wrongly confessing, an allegation police deny.

Williams is jailed on $300,000 cash bond.