Arrest in Springfield Fatal Bicycle Hit-and-Run

By: The Associated Press

SPRINGFIELD (AP) - Springfield police say a woman is jailed on suspicion of being involved in a hit-and-run crash that killed a 23-year-old man.

The 31-year-old woman from Buffalo was arrested Tuesday. She has not been formally charged.

Zachary S. Gibson was killed Sunday night when his bicycle was hit by a car near the Missouri State University campus.

Police located the white sedan they believe was involved in the accident on Monday. The Buffalo Police Department and the Missouri Highway Patrol helped with the arrest.

The investigation is continuing.