Arrest Made for Child Porn

COLUMBIA- On Friday, March 4, 2011 a 20-year-old Columbia woman

was arrested by Boone County Court Marshalls after she

turned herself into the Boone County Circuit Court on child

pornography charges.

This arrest is the result of an investigation by the Boone

County Sheriff's Department Cyber Crimes Task Force. In

late October 2010 Task Force investigators discovered a

computer believed to be in the Columbia area that was

offering child pornography through a file sharing program.

During this investigation files were downloaded from the

suspect computer and were verified to be child

pornography. Subsequently investigators traced the

transmission to a particular residence in Columbia.

On Thursday, December 9, 2010 a court ordered search

warrant was served on a Columbia apartment located at

3001 South Providence Road, Apartment 15 H. During this

search a laptop computer was seized. A subsequent

examination of that computer located several videos

identified as child pornography involving pre-pubescent

children. The investigation also identified the person

alleged to be responsible for the dissemination of these

files.

As a result of this investigation the Boone County

Prosecuting Attorney's Office charged the suspect with one

count of the Possession of Child Pornography. On Friday,

March 4, 2011 she turned herself into the Boone County

Circuit Court and was released after posting a $4,500 bond.