Arrest made for trafficking and gun use

COLUMBIA – Police arrest a man after a shots fired incident in North Columbia.

Officers responded arrived at 5300 block of Currituck Lane for a trespassing incident on Tuesday night.

Police said Tyrell Brown and a female were arguing, and Brown reportedly hit the woman’s car as he left the home.

As officers were investigating the incident, they received reports of shots fired in the area. Police found multiple shell casings on Edenton Boulevard.

Later in the night, officers found Brown and stopped his vehicle. Police reported seeing two guns in the car, and the bullets in one of the guns matched the casings found at Edenton Boulevard. After searching the entire car, police said they found Ecstasy, cocaine, a digital scale, and plastic bags.

Officers arrested Brown for two counts of drug trafficking in the second degree and unlawful use of weapons.