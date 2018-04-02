Arrest made in fire and disturbance call in Hallsville

HALLSVILLE - Boone County firefighters and sheriff's deputies responded to a fire and disturbance call Thursday afternoon at a home in the 9700 block for Highway OO that resulted in the arrest of an 84-year-old man.

Battalion Chief Gale Blomenkamp with the Boone County Fire Protection District confirmed the fire was set intentionally. According the the sheriff's department, resident James Heitzler set fire to the home following a physical disturbance with his daughter.

Deputies said Heitzler produced a firearm and threatened his daughter.

Fire officials said Heitzler and his daughter were inside the residence when he started the fire but were found outside when the firefighters got there. Officials said the victim and Heitzler were watching the house burn.

The garage was damaged, and 25 percent of the house was in flames when firefighters arrived. No one was hurt.

Heitzler is facing charges of second degree arson, armed criminal action, third degree domestic assault and unlawful use of a weapon. He is being held in the Boone County jail.

KOMU 8 Digital Producers Calli Luna, Amber Smith, Rose Schmidt and Kylie Callura contributed to this report.

(Editor's Note: This story has been updated to include arrest information.)