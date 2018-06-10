Arrest made in post office robbery

KINGDOM CITY- The Callaway County Sheriff's Department arrested Lucas Branstetter on Tuesday for a robbery at the United States Post Office in Kingdom City on July 19.

The United States Attorney's Office charged Branstetter with robbing a postal employee. He also has several past felony convictions in Boone, Callaway, Osage, Cole, and Audrain counties including charges of robbery, burglary and forgery. Branstetter is currently on probation and parole related to other charges.

Branstetter was located in Laclede County near Lebanon after deputies conducted a routine suspicious activity call. Laclede County deputies arrested Branstetter after finding him in possession of a stolen Harley Davidson motorcycle from the Kansas City area.

Other assisting agencies with the initial robbery investigation were the Laclede County Sheriff's Office, Missouri State Highway Patrol, and Auxvasse Police Department.

(Editors note: The story has been edited to clarify the investigative agencies.)