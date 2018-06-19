Arrest Made in Scam of 83-Year-Old

ST. CHARLES, Mo. (AP) - An arrest has been made in the theft of an 83-year-old woman's wallet outside a suburban St. Louis Wal-Mart store.

The crime happened June 28 in St. Charles. Police have not released the suspect's name pending formal charges.

The victim was approached by a woman, who told her she helps people find items within the store. The victim paid for her purchases and the suspect went outside to help her load goods into her car.

The suspect left and the victim realized her wallet, containing several hundred dollars, had been taken from her purse.