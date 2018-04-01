Arrest made in strong arm robbery at Columbia Walgreen's

COLUMBIA - Columbia police arrested a woman in connection to a strong arm robbery Tuesday at the Walgreens on Broadway.

Police arrested Samantha Nicole Doty around 3 p.m.

CPD said a 66-year-old woman was approached by Doty, who attempted to take the woman's purse and hit her several times in the face, body and legs.

The victim's right hand was cut during the assault, CPD said. Doty was identified by the victim as the suspect that tried to rob her.

Doty was arrested for second degree robbery.