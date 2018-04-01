Arrest Made in Suburban St. Louis Killings
UNIVERSITY CITY - A St. Louis man has been charged in last year's killings of a woman and her adult son as they walked home from a convenience store.
KMOV-TV reports (http://bit.ly/V12xqV ) 21-year-old Carlos Suber is charged in St. Louis County with two counts each of first-degree murder and armed criminal action.
Fifty-four-year-old Phebe Stallings and her visually impaired son, 23-year-old Mosary Stallings, were shot to death Oct. 29 on a street in University City. The two had just left a convenience store when witnesses saw a man approach them on the street, open fire and run away.
Suber was jailed Thursday on $500,000 cash bond. Online court records did not list an attorney for him.
Police say Suber was believed to have been making threats to the victims before the shootings.
More News
Select a station to view its upcoming schedule: