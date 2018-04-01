Arrest Made in Suburban St. Louis Killings

UNIVERSITY CITY - A St. Louis man has been charged in last year's killings of a woman and her adult son as they walked home from a convenience store.

KMOV-TV reports (http://bit.ly/V12xqV ) 21-year-old Carlos Suber is charged in St. Louis County with two counts each of first-degree murder and armed criminal action.

Fifty-four-year-old Phebe Stallings and her visually impaired son, 23-year-old Mosary Stallings, were shot to death Oct. 29 on a street in University City. The two had just left a convenience store when witnesses saw a man approach them on the street, open fire and run away.

Suber was jailed Thursday on $500,000 cash bond. Online court records did not list an attorney for him.

Police say Suber was believed to have been making threats to the victims before the shootings.