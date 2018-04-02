Arrests in Wal-Mart Shooting

in News Source: (Copyright 2007 The Associated Press All Rights Reserved.)

MAPLEWOOD (AP) - Police say three people -- two men and a woman -- are in custody in connection with yesterday's carjacking and shooting outside a suburban St. Louis Wal-Mart store. The owner of a Chevy Suburban was attacked in Maplewood. The thieves stole the S-U-V and led police on a chase on Highway 40 into the city of St. Louis before losing control and crashing near Grand Avenue. The suspects fled on foot. Names of the victim and the suspects have not been released. The S-U-V owner was shot five times. He is in critical but stable condition.