Arrests Made from Vandiver Fire

COLUMBIA - Three people are in custody Tuesday night after Columbia Police discovered evidence of methamphetamine production.

David L. House, 46, and Beau T. Leach, 30, were arrested for the distribution/manufacture/delivery/produce of controlled substance with to be set bonds. Christopher M. Houston, 36, was arrested for an outstanding state warrant for dangerous drugs with a $10,000 cash-only bond.

At 4:06 a.m. on March 27, an officer went to 1501 Vandiver Drive Lot 103 for a check subject due to an overdose from that address recently. The officer smelled chemicals consistent with the manufacture of methamphetamines when he checked the address.

A resident came out of the trailer to speck to the officer, and while talking, the officer reported hearing several bangs from inside the trailer.

Three subjects ran from the trailer after the bangs, and smoke began coming from the residence. The Columbia Fire Department was called to the scene and a small fire was contained in the bathroom of the trailer. The cause of the fire was by the disposal of chemicals used in manufacturing methamphetamines.

A search warrant was then executed on the residence and evidence of methamphetamine was recovered at the scene.