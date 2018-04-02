Arrow Rock Easter Tradition Continues

ARROW ROCK - A tradition lasting at least 30 years in the small town of Arrow Rock continued this Easter Sunday. Around 300 people came to see the annual Easter Parade and take part in the Easter Egg Hunt. Arrow Rock is a town rooted in history and this tradition isn't any different.

81-year-old Mary Burge has lived in Arrow Rock ever since she was born. She said she can't remember how the tradition started, but she has an idea.

"I imagine we were just sitting around one day and said wouldn't it be fun," said Burge. "And that's all it takes to get things going. Everybody works hard and they work together."

The parade and egg hunt blends the new with the old. People at Arrow Rock Sunday got the chance to take in some history at the once-bustling river town with buildings dating back to 1834.

"Even though they are doing something that maybe we think of as more modern they can still get the feeling of the old town," said Burge. "It's just a real blessed day and God shown on it today."

10-year-old Savana Triebsch was a little preoccupied with the Easter Egg Hunt to take in all that history.

"The candy!" she exclaimed as she held up a basket full of eggs. "Finding them is fun too," she added.

The village of Arrow Rock is designated as a National Historic Landmark features the Santa Fe Trail and the home of artist George Caleb Bingham. There is also a tavern that has been serving food since it first opened in 1834 and the Lyceum Theatre that brings people from across the country during its five-month season.

