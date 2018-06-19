Arrow Rock Hosts Its Annual Spring Garden Show

ARROW PARK - Cold temperatures and snow are unusual for spring weather but flowers are still blooming. Arrow Park hosted it's annual Spring Garden Show on Saturday.

Vendors sold locally grown flowers and plants. Garden and landscape experts from area greenhouses were available to offer advice to those interested in starting gardens.

The snow provided a positive impact for flowers and plants.

"I think we will have a good growing season and plenty of moisture to make up for last summer's hot weather," said Karrie Kramer, a greenhouse owner.

Despite cold temperatures, greenhouse owners said it didn't get cold enough to freeze any plants or flowers.