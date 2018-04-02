Arrowhead Stadium on Lockdown after Chiefs Player Takes His Own Life

KANSAS CITY, MO -- Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri is on lockdown.

The Associated Press reports that a 25-year-old Kansas City Chiefs player was involved in two shooting incidents Saturday morning. One at a practice facility and one at a neighborhood about 5 miles away.

Kansas City Police are not releasing the player's name, but they confirm that the he and a woman in her 20s said to be his girlfriend got into an argument and the player shot the woman multiple times. She has died from those gunshot wounds.

Per Jay Glazer of FOX, Chiefs players are being called to the team facility for a meeting in response to the situation.

The Chiefs issued a statement saying, "We can confirm that there was an incident at Arrowhead earlier this morning. We are cooperating with authorities in their investigation."