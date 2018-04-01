Arrowhead Stadium to Host Missouri Classic

KANSAS CITY - Arrowhead Stadium will play host to the 2013 Missouri Classic football game between the Grambling State University Tigers and the Lincoln University Blue Tigers on Saturday, September 14 at 4:30 p.m., marking the 13th consecutive year that Arrowhead will host at least one NCAA football game in the fall.



Grambling State University, the game's visiting team, is one of the most successful historically black universities in NCAA Division I athletics and enters the season just two years removed from its last Southwestern Athletic Conference (SWAC) football championship in 2011. The Tigers are a member of the NCAA Division I Football Championship Subdivision (FCS). Legendary Head Coach Eddie Robinson led the program to national prominence, compiling a 408-165-15 record in 56 years at the helm of the Tigers' program. Grambling State has sent more than 100 former players to the NFL, including current Tigers Head Coach Doug Williams, who earned MVP honors in Super Bowl XXII as quarterback of the Washington Redskins. Grambling State University is located in Grambling, La.



Lincoln University, serving as the game's home team, is a member of the NCAA's Division II Mid-America Intercollegiate Athletics Association (MIAA), one of Division II's most competitive football conferences. The Blue Tigers rejoined the Mid-America Intercollegiate Athletic Association in 2011 after a 21-year absence from the conference. Head Coach Mike Jones is in his third season coaching Lincoln University and is known for a 12-year NFL playing career, in which he helped lead the St. Louis Rams to a Super Bowl XXXIV victory against the Tennessee Titans. Lincoln University is located in Jefferson City.



Grambling State University and the MIAA conference both have histories with Arrowhead Stadium. Grambling played Mississippi Valley State in the first ever college football game played at Arrowhead Stadium on Oct. 14, 1972. The Tigers won by a score of 27-21 in front of 9,833 fans. The MIAA has a long-standing association with Arrowhead Stadium and the Kansas City Chiefs as the association's headquarters are located in downtown Kansas City, Mo. Arrowhead has played host to the Fall Classic between Northwest Missouri State University and Pittsburg State University numerous times and the Chiefs host training camp at the MIAA's Missouri Western State University in St. Joseph.



Tickets for the game will be available to the general public beginning Friday, June 7. General admission tickets are $27 and tickets on the Scout Investments Club Level are $45. Group tickets of 15 or more are available for $23 and student tickets are $18. Parking for the game is $20 per car and is $35 for RV/bus parking. Presales for Jackson County taxpayers will begin at 9 a.m. and Chiefs Season Ticket Holders will begin at noon on Tuesday, May 28.



Tickets can be ordered by calling Ticketmaster at (800) 745-3000, through www.ticketmaster.com or by calling the Grambling State University Ticket Office at (318) 274-2625 or the Lincoln University Ticket Office at (573) 681-5054.