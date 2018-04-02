Arson Rules Out in Group Home Fire

ANDERSON (AP) - Authorities ruled out arson as the cause of a fire that killed ten people at a southwest Missouri group home for the elderly and mentally ill. But investigators said at a news conference in Anderson Wednesday morning that they still have not determined what sparked the blaze. Missouri State Highway Patrol Sergeant Jason Clark said no evidence was found that the fire was intentionally set. Clark said thee blaze started in the attic in the northwest corner of the one-story cinder block structure. The news came just hours before the first funerals for victims of Monday's blaze at the Anderson Guest House, one of Missouri's deadliest fires. It has prompted new national calls for sprinkler systems in all assisted living centers. The home had fire alarms but no sprinklers that could have doused the flames. In Missouri, only certain types of long-term care facilities are required to have comprehensive sprinkler systems and only in certain circumstances, such as those that house residents on a second floor. But that law doesn't cover the single-story Anderson Guest House, which was built before 1980: the cutoff year under Missouri law.