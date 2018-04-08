Arson Suspect Arrested

ST. LOUIS - The mother of a suspected arsonist in north St. Louis said her son's dream was to be a firefighter. Police have arrested Andrew Franklin, 21, on suspicion of setting at least seven fires in vacant houses in his neighborhood. He could be charged with several more fires. Police won't say why Franklin was kicked out of the St. Louis Fire Department's Explorer program which trains young volunteers. His mother said her son spent as much time as possible at the fire department and even slept at a fireman's house one night when she kicked him out of her home.