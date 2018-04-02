Art As Graffiti Solution

COLUMBIA - The city of Columbia decides it will conquer the graffiti problem downtown with artists creating their own "graffitti". The city has decided to put art in places where people are putting graffiti, like traffic light polls. City officials say they believe nobody would put graffitti over another person's art. The traffic signal box at 9th and Broadway will serve as the first art project. Artists will begin on this project later this week and will be paid for their efforts.