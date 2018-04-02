Art Blooms in Museum of Art and Archaeology

COLUMBIA - Art jumped off the canvas at the Museum of Art and Archaeology's seventh annual "Art in Bloom" exhibit. The show ran from March 18-20.

"Local florists and garden clubs get to come in and pick out a piece of artwork and then recreate it in flowers for the public," museum director Bruce Cox said.

Cox also said that the show usually draws in between 1,500 and 1,700 guests over the weekend.

The event gives guests the chance to vote on their favorite floral interpretation. "I look for the structures that are included in the work, and I also look at the variety of flowers that they use," MU senior Karana Southard said.

Lisa Snyder attended the exhibit with her family. She said the event was a great opportunity to see art come to life.

"I wouldn't have dreamed of creating a flower arrangement based on some of these paintings, but somebody did it and created another beautiful experience for everybody," Snyder said.

Kent Anderson's floral arrangement was voted "Best in Show." Anderson owns Kent's Floral Gallery in Columbia. He based his arrangement on the painting "Great Offering of the Birds" by Manuel Espinoza.

"I love the lines and the creativity the artist put into it, and that's where I drew my inspiration from," Anderson said.

Museum directors plan to have competitors vote on each other's designs in the coming years.