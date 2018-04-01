Art Museum Revealing Design

in News Source: (Copyright 2007 The Associated Press All Rights Reserved.)

ST. LOUIS (AP) - The St. Louis art museum is revealing the design for its 125 million dollar expansion project. The project will provide additional gallery space for the museum's collection of more than 30,000 objects and for touring shows. The new design calls for an addition to the south and east of the original building. It will have a dark, polished concrete facade that will incorporate rock taken from a river in Missouri. A 300-space, underground parking garage will be constructed. The project also will include other additions, like a new restaurant. The museum said it expects to begin work late next year and plans to be completed in 2011. The expansion was designed by London-based architect David Chipperfield.