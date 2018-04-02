Art Project Added To Parking Garage

COLUMBIA - Crews worked to add the art project Sky Algorithm to the 5th and Walnut Street parking garage Wednesday. The project takes shape on the northwest stairwell of the garage as colored glass panels are installed throughout the windows.

Sky Algorithm is a part of the Percent for Art project.

"The City of Columbia started the Percent for Art program in the late 90s. And what it does is it sets aside one percent of a designated capital improvement project, like city hall, a new parking garage, so it's a small amount, but what the exciting thing is that it puts an art component into these public spaces." said Connie Kacprowicz, the interim manager of cultural affairs for the city of Columbia.

The artist, Stuart Keeler, was selected from 260 applicants to bring a community art project to life. Once chosen, Keeler created the glass panel design of Sky Algorithm for the parking garage.

The colors of the panels are from Columbia's sky during the summer solstice. Time stamps can be found on the panels indicating when the color was documented during the solstice last summer. Quotes from such famous people as Frederick Douglas are also printed on some of the panels for those who opt to take the stairs to enjoy.

If you drive by the garage, you can already see the new color splash. The project should be completed soon, but it depends on the weather.