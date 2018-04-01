Art Show for Adoption Month

COLUMBIA - The 3rd Annual Growing Hope Art Show and competition was held Tuesday, November 8th at the Artlandish Gallery. The event featured art from various Hickman High School students.

Lutheran Family and Children's Services, LFCS, of Missouri sponsored this event to celebrate November being National Adoption Month.

The art students at Hickman High School recieved a mission statement by LFCS regarding adoption. The students used the mission statement as inspiration for their art.

This years winner, Sophomore Lydia Rymarcsuk had artwork featuring a sun. Her artwork won her the $125 dollar first prize. Each ray coming off of the sun were words she associates with adoption...such as "TRUST". Another of the words Rymarcsuk showcased was "HOPE". That spoke to Leigh Spence who is not only a guidance counselor at Hickman High School and a board member of LFCS... and an adoptive mother. Spence says, "Its not only the artwork but its the sentiment behind the art work" that really touched her.

Spence has helped with this event for all 3 years it has been running and still finds happiness and meaning in the work as the adoptive mother of her 23 year-old son.