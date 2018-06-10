Art Teacher Faces Meth Charges

in News Source: (Copyright 2007 The Associated Press All Rights Reserved.)

NIXA - Authorities charged a 50-year-old elementary school teacher on Friday with possession of a controlled substance and unlawful use of drug paraphernalia. Court records show a hotline call tipped officers who searched Margie Lewis' desk at Century Elementary and found a mirror with white residue on it. Court papers say a magic marker in the classroom also had meth on it. Superintendent Stephen Kleinsmith said the district tests all school employees before they start work. Lewis had taught for 19 years, including 13 in Nixa.